HMD Global has launched a good deal of Nokia phones ever since it acquired the rights for the Nokia brand.

Phones like Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 are slowly gaining popularity and are helping revive the once iconic mobile phone brand.

But the company has been slow in adopting what is becoming one of the most popular trends in the mobile industry — 18:9 displays.

That is about to change as Nokia is expected to join the bezel-less smartphone bandwagon with the launch of its first 18:9 display smartphone called Nokia 7 Plus.

The Nokia 7 Plus will be the successor to Nokia 7, which had a limited launch in China last year. The upcoming device is slated to be launched alongside the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 9 at MWC 2018, which starts on February 26.

Nokia 7 Plus details have been leaked on several occasions, and one of the latest leaks had revealed the device's specifications. And now, a YouTube channel named Science and Knowledge has gone ahead and designed a few renders of the upcoming Nokia 7 Plus based on the leaked specifications, and it's needless to say the renders look amazing.

The renders show Nokia 7 Plus with a full-screen design housing a display that appears to be an 18:9 ratio panel. There are minimal bezels on the sides and slightly bigger bezels on the top and the bottom of the device. The renders also show the Nokia branding on the top bezels.

Moving to the back of the device, the Nokia 7 Plus render has a glossy finish at the back, which suggests that Nokia 7 Plus will have a glass back, just like Nokia 7. The renders show glass panels on both the front and back of the device, sandwiching an aluminum frame.

Adding to the looks of the device are the metallic bits like the camera ring, the main frame and the Nokia logo at the back that have all received the orange-gold accents we saw in Nokia 6 (2018).

Bear in mind though that these are concept renders and not the actual Nokia 7 Plus, so it's always safe to keep our expectations in check. However, we won't be too surprised if Nokia 7 Plus sports a similar design.

Here are the rumored specs of the Nokia 7 Plus:

Nokia 7 Plus is expected to sport a 6-inch IPS LCD display with FullHD+ resolution of 2160x1440 pixels. A recently-leaked Geekbench listing of the Nokia 7 Plus reveals that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Storage on board will be 64GB, which is expandable further via a microSD card.

In terms of the cameras, Nokia 7 Plus has been leaked with a dual-camera setup on every occasion. So, it's safe to assume that it will also sport a dual-camera setup, believed to be a combination of a 12MP and a 13MP sensors with 2X optical zoom and OIS. The front camera is speculated to be a 16MP shooter.

Nokia 7 Plus will most likely boot with Android Oreo out of the box and will be priced around $500 or Rs 32,000.