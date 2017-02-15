HMD Global Oy, official licensee of the Nokia brand, which is currently selling the Finnish company's first full-fledged Android-phone Nokia 6 exclusive in China, will soon be released in international markets, says a new report from Taiwan.

Nokia 6 bearing model number TA-1003 has just passed the telecommunication certification from Taiwan government-run telecommunication agency, further lending credence to rumours of the device making its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Barcelona, later this month.

Nokia 6 (TA-1003) supports FDD-LTE 2600 (B7) / 1800 (B3) / 900 (B8) / 700 (B28) MHz, TD-LTE 2600 (B38) / 2500 (B41) MHz, W- CDMA 2100 (I) MHz, CDMA2000 800 (BC0) MHz, GSM 1800/900 MHz, Nokia Power User reported, citing the certification copy.

The information clearly indicates that Nokia 6 supports most of the LTE network spectrum in global regions, including India. It has received tremendous response in China already and is expected to will find many takers in emerging markets like India.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and comes with Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

Watch this space for latest news on HMD Global Oy, Nokia and MWC 2017.

Key specifications of Nokia 6: