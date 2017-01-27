Prior to the second flash sale, JD.com, the official seller of Nokia 6 in China, received a little over 1.4 million registrations, 50 percent more than the first edition.

As expected, the Nokia 6 flash sale 2.0, which went live on JD.com on January 26, got over within a minute in China, Pressks reported.

When is Nokia 6 flash sale 3.0?

JD.com is now expected to host the next flash sale on February 3, but it remains to be seen if it has any plan to increase its inventory to meet the demand. The last two flash sales got over within 60 seconds and it's high time that both the e-retailer and Nokia's official brand licensee make arrangements to satiate the public demand.

Yes, Nokia has that nostalgic effect on consumers, but this mid-range smartphone segment has become very competitive over the years. If immediate measures are not taken, HMD Global Oy will lose out to competition such as Xiaomi, Oppo Mobiles, Vivo and others who offer similar hardware for the same price.

Having said that, this tremendous response is a good sign for the company's future prospects as it is expected to launch six to seven smartphones this year.

As per a recently leaked presentation slide, HMD Global Oy intends to release at least one touchscreen phone every two months. The flagship phones will have different screen sizes, but the same software. The other phones are the budget phone, internally known as Nokia Heart, and the international Nokia 6 variant.

Even a tablet with massive an 18.0-inch screen is also under work.

