After launching Nokia 3, HMD Global has commenced Nokia 5 pre-order service in India on July 7.

Like the entry-level Nokia 3, the mid-range Nokia 5 will be sold exclusively on HMD Global authorised brick-and-mortar stores including Sangeetha Mobiles. However, there is no word on when the device will be available for purchase.

The Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,899 and as a promotional offer, Vodafone subscribers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on their Nokia 5. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

Nokia 5 is a watered down version of Nokia 6. It sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and comes with a 13MP camera on the back, 8MP snapper on the front with 84-degree wide-angle field of view, Snapdragon 430 CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

After Nokia 5, HMD Global is slated to launch Nokia 6 pre-order service in India later this month on July 14 for Rs. 14,999.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3: