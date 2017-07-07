Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback Close

After launching Nokia 3, HMD Global has commenced Nokia 5 pre-order service in India on July 7.

Like the entry-level Nokia 3, the mid-range Nokia 5 will be sold exclusively on HMD Global authorised brick-and-mortar stores including Sangeetha Mobiles. However, there is no word on when the device will be available for purchase.

The Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,899 and as a promotional offer, Vodafone subscribers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on their Nokia 5. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

Nokia 5 is a watered down version of Nokia 6. It sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and comes with a 13MP camera on the back, 8MP snapper on the front with 84-degree wide-angle field of view, Snapdragon 430 CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5, first impression, price, India,launch
Nokia 5 launched in IndiaRohit KVN/ IBTimes India

After Nokia 5, HMD Global is slated to launch Nokia 6 pre-order service in India later this month on July 14 for Rs. 14,999.

Nokia 5, first impression, review, price, India,launch
Nokia 5 launched in IndiaRohit KVN/ IBTimes India

Watch this space for the latest news on HMD Global and Nokia phones.

Nokia 6, 5, 3 series
The Nokia 6, 5, 3 series (from left to right).International Business Times, India

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:

Models Nokia 6 Nokia 5 Nokia 3
Display 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 500 nits (laminated)
 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB 2GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.0µm, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP AF (autofocus), 1.12um, f/2, 84 degrees FOV (Field Of View)
  • Main: 13MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm pixel sense, f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FOV
  • Main: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, LED flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, 84-degree FOV, display flash
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,650mAh
Network 4G-LTE 4G-TLE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump) 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump) 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
Colours Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
Price Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,899 Rs. 9,499
