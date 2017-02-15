Earlier this week, reports emerged that HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of the Nokia brand, will launch three Android-powered smartphones—Nokia 6, 5 and 3—at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. But, the Nokia 3's hardware specifications were missing in the report.

Now, the suspense over the Nokia 3's features is almost over. It is internally called Nokia E1 and falls in the entry-level category, Nokia Power User reported citing reliable sources.

Also read: Here's how Apple plans to place big battery in iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X), yet keep iPhone 7 form factor

Nokia 3 is said to sport 5.2-inch screen having HD (1280x720p) resolution and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

It will also be featuring a decent set to cameras, which includes a 13MP shooter on the back with LED flash and a 5MP snapper with fixed focus feature.

The aforementioned features of Nokia 3 fits the pricing of €149 (around $158/Rs. 10,587), which was revealed by popular Twitter spy Evan Blass, earlier this week.

Budget phone like Nokia 3 is expected to be initially made available in the price-sensitive markets of Asia including India, and also in Africa, and later in Europe.

HMD Global Oy is expected to officially unveil the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series along with upgraded Nokia 3310 series feature-phone at the upcoming MWC 2017 on February 26.

Watch this space for latest news on HMD Global, Nokia and MWC 2017.