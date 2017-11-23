After a long wait, HMD Global has finally announced Nokia 2's availability for the Indian market. The new smartphone's ultra-affordable price tag combined with two-day battery life makes it a suitable entrant in the competitive Indian smartphone market, where Xiaomi is leading the pack with its budget portfolio.

Nokia 2's USP is its two-day battery life — all thanks to the massive 4,100mAh battery fused into a low-end smartphone. HMD Global, which now runs Nokia's smartphone brand, has announced that Nokia 2 will be available across all major retail stores starting Friday, November 24.

Now for the main question of the hour: Its price. In line with the recently-rumoured estimation, Nokia 2 is going to cost Rs 6,999. The handset will be available in three colours — Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black — all of which we tested during our early hands-on review.

Nokia 2 comes bundled with some offers as a part of the launch. Jio customers get 45GB additional data on Nokia 2, where 5GB 4G data is added after every recharge of Rs 309 or above, and a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify on opening a Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period

At the launch of the Nokia 2 in India, the company was clear that it would not be running in the race of specifications, but rather competing on an experience level. It makes sense for the company, whose motto is "connecting people."

"Nokia 2 is a smartphone that is built keeping the Indian consumer in mind. It is a smartphone people can rely on without subconsciously rationing their battery usage. Every component of the Nokia 2 – from the display to battery, chipset to system design – has been engineered to draw as little power as possible from the huge battery. This gives fans a long-lasting phone they can rely on," Ajey Mehta, Vice-President and country head - India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

One of the things we loved about Nokia 2 is the stock Android. Even though the handset runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, the company has promised to roll out Android Oreo when it's ready. Most of the handset's experience relies on the UI, and keeping it stock works in favour of Nokia.

With its features, Nokia 2 competes against handsets like Xiaomi Redmi 4, the Redmi Y1, the dual-camera Itel Mobile S21, Panasonic Eluga I5, Swipe Elite Pro and Micromax Canvas 1 — like-priced handsets with far superior specifications than Nokia 2.

Since specs matter, here's a quick rundown of everything that comes with Nokia 2: