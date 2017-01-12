It's a well-known fact that Malayalam director Kamal is not a Narendra Modi 'bhakt' as he often criticises the Prime Minister and has even called him a "man-eater." So, it's very clear why Bharatiya Janata Party followers hate the director. It had also led to Kerala BJP secretary AN Radhakrishnan recently tagging Kamal as "anti-national" and asking him to leave the country.

However, the statement by the Modi supporter against the three-time national award winner has not gone down well with the many people in Kerala. Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez has now come forward with a unique protest against Sangh Parivar's intolerance with a one-act drama at Kasaragod district's new bus station on Wednesday, January 11.

Wearing just a mundu, the Maheshinte Prathikaram actor entered a bus enquiring if it will to Pakistan or the US. "I was born and brought up here, but I hear some people asking me to go to a different country. So, are you coming with me?" the actor asked fellow passengers. "This is not a protest, it's how I defend. India is my country and nobody can ask me leave this country," he added.

The comedian was also spotted pulling off his lungi revealing the US national flag that he was wearing underneath. The actor's solo drama hogged the limelight with many people assembled at the bus stand to see his performance.

Alencier has also been garnering immense support from netizens, who have been showering praises at his daring act. Malayalam actor-turned-director Anoop Menon has also expressed his support to Alencier.

"One of a kind...his protest will always be through the medium he loves..the accidental play.......alencier in a gleeful abandon...had the good fortune of acting with him in munthirivallikal and paalakkaran..had a terrific time with both..a genuine arist aka artist baby...love you anna.. [sic]," Anoop posted on his Facebook page.

However, few netizens criticised Alencier's act saying "he has supported Kamal for getting a role in the filmmaker's next." Parvathy T has also reacted to the matter via her social media page.

Even recently-launched Malayalam news channel News 18 Kerala was well appreciated by netizens after they declared that they do not find Radhakrishnan's statement against Kamal a newsworthy topic for their prime time discussion though all other major channels also reported the news. Stating it as the BJP secretary's desperate attempt to hog media attention, the news anchor selected Kerala student Jishnu's suicide as the topic of discussion for Prime Debate show.

Check out video of Alencier here:

