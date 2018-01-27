No, it's not a miniature photography trick, but the photoshoot of the world's tallest man and the world's shortest woman. Recently, the two Guinness World Records holders met in Egypt for a photoshoot and they look incredible together.

Also Read: World's Smallest Woman Jyoti Amge Finds Partner in Man with Biggest Feet

Sultan Kosen from Turkey is the world's tallest man with a height of 251 cm (8 ft 2.8 in), while Jyoti Amge from India is the shortest woman with a height of 62.8 cm (2 ft 6 in). Interestingly, both became the Guinness World Records holders in 2011.

In order to boost tourism in the country, the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board invited the tallest and shortest people on Earth. On January 26, Kosen and Amge posed for photos in front of the historic Giza Pyramids in Cairo.

The tallest man and the shortest woman put their differences aside and posed together. Due to the height differences, the photo shoot looked like a miniature photography trick. In one of the photos, Amge appeared to look like the same size as Kosen's foot.

Kosen and Amge will be also be visiting Cairo's other famous tourist sites and also take a part in a conference in the Fairmont Nile City Hotel, Cairo.

On February 9, 2011, Kosen became the first man over 8 ft (2.43 m) to be measured by Guinness in over 20 years. The 35-year-old Kosen took the title of world's tallest man from Xi Shun from China, who measured 2.361 m (7 ft 8.95 in) in height.

In December 2011, Amge took the title of world's shortest living woman from American Bridgette Jordan. Born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, she became the smallest woman after her 18th birthday.