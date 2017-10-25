No obvious heir for Chinese president as Xi Jinping unveils new leadership

A day after the conclusion of the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress, the party unveiled the list of members of its newly-formed Politburo Standing Committee on Oct. 25 at Beijings Great Hall of the People. The committee will comprise seven members, including President Xi Jinping, who was elected the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee for a second term on Tuesday. The seven-man line-up will be the first time no Standing Committee member will have been born before the 1949 Communist revolution.