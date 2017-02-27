Melania Trump was the cynosure of all eyes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner organised by the Trumps. The beautiful first lady wore a black dress for the event. Letting her hair loose and opting for a smoky eyes look, Melania stole the limelight from her husband at the ball.

Melania chose the simple and classy look, in line with her effort to build on the image she has been trying to cultivate of late. She sported the sleek black dress with a subtle matte pink lip for the event. Melania did not wear any jewellery as she settled for a minimalist look.

Ivanka Trump followed the suit and kept it simple and neat. She wore a sleek strapless black dress for the party. Her chic black dress had polka dot detailing. She had the hair open and sported long stone-studded earrings to match the polka dots. She wore a subtle lipstick shade, unlike the wont.

Just arrived home after an amazing night at The White House with @realdonaldtrump, @Flotus and 46 governors from across the nation. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

In the past, Melania had made heads turn with her style statements. Especially, when the first lady was seen holding President Trump's hand donning a simple yet eye-catching scarlet red dress.

The ball, which took place simultaneously as the 89th Academy Awards, saw President Donald Trump tooting horns about his administration's achievements. He claimed the administration has accomplished 'almost everything they have started out to accomplish' in a month. He then proposed a toast at the Governors' Dinner.

The theme of party was Spring's Renewal, the White House shared, adding that the executive mansion has 'come to life, gleaming with the dazzling, senorial experience of eternal spring.'