Delhiites can heave a sigh of relief as Jat protesters have postponed "Delhi gherao" after talks with the Haryana Government.

"Jat reservation process at centre will begin after appointment of chairman and members to the national commission for backward classes," said Haryana chief minister ML Khattar. "I appeal to the people that they should cooperate to maintain peace and harmony," said Khattar, adding that there would be no agitation in Delhi on Monday.



The leader of the jat agitation movement, Yashpal Malik also reiterated Khattar's assurance.

"We've assured the government that tomorrow's Delhi Kooch programme has been suspended and now Jats would not come to Delhi," Malik said.

Earlier reports had stated that certain metro stations would be blocked from midnight on Monday to later in the day. CBSE had told students in NCR to reach centres early because of the agitation.

Haryana:Clash b/w Jat protesters&police in Fatehabad,left protesters and security officials injured.Protesters set a police jeep&bus on fire pic.twitter.com/nZUW0uTBX0 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 19, 2017

A clash between Jat agitators and the police had turned violent in Fatehabad in Haryana on Sunday. Protesters and security personnel were injured.

This agitation raised fears over a similar one that was launched in February 2016. Property was burnt and people were killed in the previous agitation that is still being investigated. The current agitators have demanded that those who were jailed after the previous reservation protest be freed. They have also demanded reservation in education and jobs for the community.

The Haryana police had blocked all roads that led to Delhi on Sunday to prevent agitators from entering the capital. Internet services were also blocked in certain areas. The police also stopped tractors with people from entering Delhi as precautionary measure.