Earlier, media reports had claimed that a series of new draft amendments were soon going to stifle the Right to Information. But on Wednesday, the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions denied the reports.
Here are the clarifications:
#RTI: No Change in word limit in RTI queries; no application will be rejected only on the ground of containing more than 500 words pic.twitter.com/WH7uVoWvuZ— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 5, 2017
.@airnewsalerts @DDNewsLive @MIB_India @PTI_News @DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia @the_hindu @htTweets #RTI: No change in fee structure; existing rules proposed to be continued pic.twitter.com/sMWxbsZQOS— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 5, 2017
.@airnewsalerts @DDNewsLive @MIB_India @PTI_News @DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia @the_hindu @htTweets @ETNOWlive @ndtv @DDNational @PIBHomeAffairs #RTI: New rules propose no change in postal charges for sending information pic.twitter.com/MxNtc98kNj— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 5, 2017
.@airnewsalerts @DDNewsLive @MIB_India @PTI_News @DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia @the_hindu @htTweets @ETNOWlive @ndtv @DDNational @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBPersMin @IndianExpress @NewIndianXpress #RTI: Complaints/appeals can be filed offline as well as online, as per proposed rules pic.twitter.com/wdRjdFGu9b— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 5, 2017
.@airnewsalerts @DDNewsLive @MIB_India @PTI_News @DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia @the_hindu @htTweets @ETNOWlive @ndtv @DDNational @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBPersMin @IndianExpress @NewIndianXpress @IndiaToday @JagranNews @ZeeNews @narendramodi_in @MVenkaiahNaidu #RTI: Two provisions in new rules as per CIC (Management) Rules, 2007 ?— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 5, 2017
1 Withdrawal of appeal
2 Abatement of appeals on death of applicant pic.twitter.com/l658u1Nk3V
.@airnewsalerts @DDNewsLive @MIB_India @PTI_News @DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia @the_hindu @htTweets @ETNOWlive @ndtv @DDNational @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBPersMin @IndianExpress @NewIndianXpress @IndiaToday @JagranNews @ZeeNews @narendramodi_in @MVenkaiahNaidu @AmarUjalaNews @Ra_THORe #RTI: Existing Standard Operating Procedure to counter false information, proposed to be incorporated in new rules pic.twitter.com/b3T94Ce7Wk— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 5, 2017
.@airnewsalerts @DDNewsLive @MIB_India @PTI_News @DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia @the_hindu @htTweets @ETNOWlive @ndtv @DDNational @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBPersMin @IndianExpress @NewIndianXpress @IndiaToday @JagranNews @ZeeNews @narendramodi_in @MVenkaiahNaidu @AmarUjalaNews @Ra_THORe @TheEconomist #RTI: Allegations of dilution are unfounded, proposed amendments are in public domain, for comments. pic.twitter.com/yrr7l92dxm— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 5, 2017