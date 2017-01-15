Come January, and young parents across the country start worrying about getting admissions for their children in kindergartens. To add to that worry, a school in Delhi said it wouldn't give admission to children with two or more siblings.

In a move to motivate people to have less children, a prominent Delhi school said parents with more than two kids would be barred from seeking admission for their children.

"Parents having more than two children, including whose admission is sought, need not apply," the Salwan school's admission form reads. The conditions were mentioned in two of Salwan's schools — Salwan Montessori and GD Salwan.

The school didnt't stop there. Teachers with more than 2 children will not be considered for the job openings either.

According to Sushil Salwan, chairman of the Salwan Group, "The regulation has been put keeping in mind the increasing population in the country. This is our way of contributing to the issue by motivating people to have less children."

Admissions for nursery classes began on January 2 in 298 private schools. For EWS and DG category, admissions began on January 10 2017. The complete details are available on edudel.nic.in.

Admission for private schools will end on January 23 and those for EWS, DG categories on January 31. The list of selected students will be displayed for the first category on February 28 and subsequent lists will come out on March 15 and 31.