Young star Nivin Pauly's much-awaited family entertainer with the interesting title Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (also spelt Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela or Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela) hit the screens all over India on Friday, September 1. Directed by Premam-fame Althaf Salim, the movie has an ensemble cast.

Storyline and cast

The film revolves around Chacko (Lal) and members of his family, including wife Sheela (Shanthi Krishna), son Kurian (Nivin), daughters Sarah (Ahaana Krishna) and Mary (Srinda Arhaan), and son-in-law Tony Idayadi (Siju Wilson).

Aishwarya Lekshmi (as Rachel) makes her acting debut as the love interest of Kurian. Actors Krishna Sankar, Sharafudheen, Dileesh Pothan and Saiju Kurup also appear in pivotal roles in the film.

Though viewers are unaware of the storyline of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, it is expected to be a fun-filled family romantic entertainer, thanks to the promo videos that have already raised people's expectations from it.

Crew

Written by Althaf Salim and George Kora, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela is the second production venture of Nivin under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures. The first movie bankrolled under this banner, Action Hero Biju, emerged a blockbuster in Malayalam in 2016.

While Justin Varghese has composed the music for the latest film, Mukesh Muraleedharan has cranked the camera.

Box office clash

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela hit theatres in India along with three big-ticket Malayalam movies: Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan and Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa. The box office clash of the biggies is expected to affect the opening day business of all of them.

Aswin Bharadwaj S

With realness in treatment along with a hearty story at its core, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has portions that are beyond the usual entertainment tag. I enjoyed watching Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. It is definitely funny, entertaining and more than that it has got a soulful story which will make you smile once you finish watching it.

Harikumar M‏

#NjandukaludeNaattilOridavela INTERVAL : Above Average First Half..@NivinOfficial Does Justice To His Role.

10G Media‏

#NjandukaludeNaatilOridavela First Half Completed! Getting Highly Good Response From Everywhere A Feel Good Family Drama

BMS user

Just an avg romantic enteriner. Just few laugh scenes and not expect like nivins old romantic movies. I think this movie may direct VINEETH it would be a gud one. Any way just watch with frnds an avg entertainer. Rating 5/10

