Within seven years, Nivin Pauly has established himself as a successful actor with a ginormous fan following in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, thanks to his back-to-back blockbusters. The immense popularity of the actor is sure to irk many others and recently a leading Malayalam weekly had raised allegations against the actor asking: "Does Nivin's attitude augur well for the industry?"

The Nana Film Weekly's reporter had lashed out at Nivin for throwing "tantrums" on the sets of the upcoming Malayalam movie Hey Jude. The young actor's decision not to allow their photographer to click his location's photos had apparently annoyed the team of Nana, and in their recent Facebook page, they claimed that if Nivin has grown enough to make his director and producer silent, it is a dangerous sign and added that such people are a curse for cinema.

A day after the weekly's statement against Nivin, filmmaker Shyamaprasad, the director of Hey Jude, has come forward defending the actor via his Facebook post.

"It is always better to avoid responding to controversies and scoops, but it becomes unavoidable when someone raises allegations trying to target a talented actor. We had planned how the first looks of Hey Jude should come out and the PRO had recently sent 5-6 photos to media. Though I had no issues in covering the shooting location, exclusive photos of actors should be taken only with their permission [translated from Malayalam]," reads the social media post of Shyamaprasad.

"Even, I am not interested in such photoshoot as it will give some other impression about the characters they portray. I think this is the reason why Nivin didn't allow the photographer to take his pics. Moreover, I was not in a situation to manage media as it is not my job," he added.

The filmmaker has also taken a dig at the weekly for using the location images of Hey Jude on the cover page and four inside pages in their next edition, despite the unpleasant incident. "A magazine covers a movie not just to help the project, but for their own business profit. Even after getting insulted, they were not ashamed to use the location photos of Hey Jude to make money out of their next edition," Shyamaprasad said.

Meanwhile, Hey Jude marks the acting debut of Tamil leading actress Trisha Krishnan in Mollywood. She will be seen as Goa-resident Crystal opposite the young heartthrob Nivin's character Jude in the movie. The makers have described the Shyamaprasad directorial as a wonderful tale of love, self-discovery, healing and transformation. It has an ensemble cast, including Siddique, Urvashi, Neena Kurup, Pratap K Pothen and Aju Varghese in significant roles.

Read the Facebook post of Shyamaprasad here:

Here's the controversial FB post of Nana Film Weekly: