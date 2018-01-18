Nintendo Labo: Build your own cardboard toys with Nintendos new idea for Switch

Nintendo Labo blends the gaming giants savy for game design with its long history as a toy-maker in what it describes as a new line of interactive make, play and discover experiences designed to inspire creative minds and playful hearts alike.Launching on 27 April in Europe and 20 April in North America, Labo will be sold in two packs: a Variety Kit and Robot Kit. In them are the means to create remote control cars, toy fishing rods, 13-key pianos and more.It all works in tandem with Nintendo Switch, the inventive console released last March to worldwide success.