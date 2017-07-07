Actor Nani's popularity is touching new heights in North America, with the collection of Ninnu Kori crossing $170,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows. It has become the biggest opener for him.

Nani has set a new record for himself in North America with each of his recent releases. His growing fanbase in the country and hype generated by the promos of Ninnu Kori had created a lot of demand for the overseas theatrical rights of the movie. After a close contest between several leading distribution houses, Red Heart Movies grabbed the rights for a record price of Rs 3.50 crore.

In a bid to cash in on the Nani mania, Red Heart Movies booked over 145 screens for Ninnu Kori in the country, and it is the highest screen count for a Telugu film starring a young actor like Nani. The distribution house also held preview shows of the film in cinema halls on Thursday night. Backed by good advance booking, the movie has garnered wonderful response in all the centres across the US.

Telugu360, a movie portal tweeted early this morning: "#NinnuKori 104k from 111 centers at 9 PM CST. Excellent start . Later in another post, the portal claimed: "#NinnuKori doing well in US. $145k from 122 centers."

The distributors and theatre owners are still busy compiling its numbers. But early estimates indicate that Ninnu Kori collected over $170,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday night.

Nani's previous films, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Gentleman collected $70,132, $41,369, $71,938 and $58,000, respectively, at the US box office in the premiere shows. His last outing Nenu Local shattered all these records by collecting $ $166,679 at the US box office in the premiere shows.

Early trends show that Ninnu Kori has smashed the record of Nenu Local and become the biggest opener for Nani. The movie has been successful in winning hearts in the country and positive reviews are expected to boost its collection in the coming days. The film is likely to be another $1 million grosser for Nani at the US box office.

