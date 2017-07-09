After having a Terrific start, Ninnu Kori continued to take the worldwide box office by storm on Saturday, July 9. The movie starring Nani, Nivedita Thomas and Aadhi, has crossed Rs 20 crore mark in two days.

Amidst huge hype and promotion, the Shiva Nirvana-directed romance drama was released in a record number of cinema halls across the globe on July 7 and opened to superb response everywhere. Ninnu Kori collected Rs 10.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its first day. The movie became the biggest opener for actor Nani, beating his previous record of Nenu Local, which minted Rs 9.7 crore gross.

The Nani, Nivedita Thomas and Aadhi starrer received positive feedback from both viewers and critics and a strong word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday. Ninnu Kori has collected approximately Rs 5.75 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and over Rs 1.75 crore in other parts of India.

Ninnu Kori has also shown a massive jump in North America and collected approximately Rs 2.1 crore gross ($324,000) at the US box office on Saturday. Its two-day gross total has reached Rs 4.62 crore gross ($710,000). Box Office India tweeted: "Telugu Film #NinnuKori Crosses half million mark In USA. Saturday Gross - $324K [2.10 Cr] & Total Gross Stands At $710K [4.62 Cr] WOW!!!"

Ninnu Kori has collected approximately Rs 9.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday and its two-day total collection has reached Rs 20.2 crore gross. Early trends on Sunday, July 9, show that the movie is running to packed houses and it will collect more than Rs 10 crore. The film is very likely to surpass the mark of Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Ninnu Kori has been made with a whopping budget of over Rs 18 crore and it fetched Rs 20 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The film estimated to have earned Rs 11 crore for its distributors and recovered around 55 per cent of their investments in just two days. The distributors are hoping to get some profit shares by the end of its opening week.