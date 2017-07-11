Nina Dobrev has been dating actor Glen Powell for a few months now, and The Vampire Diaries actress made the relationship official by bringing him as her date to friend Julianne Hough's wedding on July 8.

According to reports, the couple couldn't keep their hands off of each other and was constantly indulging in public display of affection. While it is not immediately known if their romance is serious, a HollywoodLife source revealed that Dobrev, who was previously involved with her The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, is in a much happier place.

"Nina's relationship with Glen is like night and day from her relationship with Ian," the source said. "With Glen there was this immediate physical attraction and spark. It was instantaneous and full of passion, whereas Nina's love for Ian grew out of friendship; it was much slower and cooler.

"Nina and Glen can't keep their hands off of each other and there's this crazy strong chemistry between them. They're all about adventure and fun, while things were a lot more highbrow and serious between Nina and Ian. Nina is having an amazing time with Glen, she's loving every minute of dating him and is happier than she's been in a very long time."

Dobrev and Somerhalder fell in love while filming The Vampire Diaries and they went on to date for about three years. Even after they called it quits, the pair continued to be friends. But they are said to have drifted apart after Somerhalder married Nikki Reed, who was close to Dobrev.

Although Dobrev has gone on record saying she is friendly with both Somerhalder and his wife, rumours of a rift refused to die down.