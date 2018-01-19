Niklaus-Samuel Gugger, popularly known as Nik Gugger, is the first Indian to be elected to the Swiss parliament. He is also one of the youngest members of the parliament and hopes to come to India someday to discuss economic ideas in collaboration with the India and Swiss governments.

While he may be a Swiss parliamentarian now, Gugger's story is not something one hears every day. Born in India, he was given up for adoption as his mother had abandoned him.

"My mother, Anasuiya, handed me over to Dr ED Pflugfelder -- now deceased -- just after my birth, requesting him to give me to a couple who could rear me in a better way and help me make a good career," the 48-year-old told IANS.

Who is Niklaus-Samuel Gugger?