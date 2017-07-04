Nas' recent social media activities have people wondering if his budding romance with Anaconda singer Nicki Minaj has cooled off.

According to reports, Nas has been liking a number of posts by Minaj's ex Meek Mill, and this is what has sparked rumours that Nas and Minaj are no longer together. A HollywoodLife source confirmed these rumours stating that the duo has stopped "hooking up."

"Honestly they were more friends and collaborators than anything serious. Still, she would have been excited for it to work out," the source said, adding that Minaj would have loved it if things had worked out with Nas.

"She really wants to find love," the source continued. "She wants someone who has her back and treats her like the queen she is. Even though she's not alone, she feels lonely sometimes. She has guys chasing her all the time but she wants to find something real."

Could Drake be the one Minaj has been looking for? Drake has been vocal about his love for the rapper, and in his debut album Thank Me Later was about his desire to marry her.

He has also opened up about having a crush on her ever since he first saw her. But Minaj never reciprocated his feelings.

"I saw Nicki for the first time and, like, literally fell in love" Drake said during an interview with MTV2's Sucker Free Countdown. "I've always really, actually, really had a crush on her, always really loved her, and she's always just looked at me as, like, her little brother."

He then set tongues wagging by tweeting: "Please refer to @nickiminaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham and dont stare at her too long. She's finally mine."

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT