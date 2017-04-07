Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's feud shows no sign of ending anytime soon, and this might be why the Anaconda singer has decided to beef up her security to ensure her safety.

Also read: What really caused Kylie Jenner and Tyga's split? Was infidelity the issue?

According to a new report, Minaj feels Ma is out to get her, and she isn't taking any chances.

"Nicki has been working out of a very popular studio lately, and she won't eat or touch anything that's been opened out of fear that someone may be trying to harm or poison her, the studio is so locked down that only the employees and engineers are the ones allowed to be there," an insider told AllHipHop.

Onika Tanya Maraj A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

"Nicki won't have more than one person in the studio at a time, making work difficult for everyone, and causing each work day to be 15 hours long for the people there."

Minaj was recently honoured with the Rebel Fashion Award at the Daily Front Row's third annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in West Hollywood, and during her acceptance speech she opened up about her insecurities.

"We all have insecurities," Minaj said, according to Us Weekly. "I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-ass women, not only in this room, but all around the world. You know what, we win and fail in the public eye. That's not easy to do."