Sony has finally announced that it would release in India its much-expected PlayStation 4 (PS4) Slim, PS4 Pro and the PS VR headset. Another bonanza from this latest development is that even the prices of these next-gen consoles have surfaced. Check out below the pricing details of the new PS4 game console iterations in India:

To begin with, the Sony PS4 Slim will have a price tag of Rs 28,000. This pricing is applicable to the 500GB edition of the PS4 Slim. The 1TB variant of the next-gen game device would retail for Rs 33,000.

As far as the Sony PS4 Pro is concerned, the console will be available for Rs 39,000 in India. All the new consoles would be made available beginning from the second week of February 2017.

Finally, the Sony PS VR would reportedly have a hefty price-tag of Rs 42,000. This enhancement would be made available, for purchase, from March 2017.

At this juncture, the supported and compatible games for the Sony PS4 Pro are worth noting. Check out the full list below:

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Watch Dogs 2

Dishonored 2

Fifa 17

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Deus Ex: mankind Divided

NBA 2K17

Mafia 3

Battlefield 1

Titanfall 2

XCOM 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Uncharted 4

The last of Us

As more titles are on their way to officially join the PS4 Pro compatible list, you can check out the most important features of Sony's new hardware:

4K Photo Mode and 1080p Gameplay Clips

Enhanced resolution and brighter colors

Higher detail capture

HDR Lighting.

[Source: NDTV Gadgets via GSMArena].