Here are a few stories from International Business Times India to start your day with:

1. Florida Shooting: US veteran arrested for killing 5, injuring 10 at Fort Lauderdale airport

A US Army veteran opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida on Friday, claiming the lives of at least five people and injuring another eight before throwing his gun down and lying spread-eagle on the ground. Read more...

2. LeT member Saifullah chargesheeted: Lashkar responsible for J&K chaos in 2016, says NIA

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was responsible for the chaos in Jammu and Kashmirafter militant Burhan Wani's death in July 2016, according to a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday against Pakistani national and suspected LeT member Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah. He has been accused of attempting to attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more...

3. US: As Congress confirms Trump's presidency, intelligence reports say Putin helped him get elected

United States president-elect Donald Trump was officially elected president on Friday after the US Congress certified the Electoral College vote, which Trump had won in a clear manner. Meanwhile, a declassified US intelligence report said Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election" to help the Republican candidate win. Read more...

4. FA Cup results: Manchester City spank West Ham to ease into fourth round

Manchester City played like they did at the start of the season and as a result Pep Guardiola's side ran through the West Ham defence to cruise into the fourth round of the FA Cup. Tasting the oldest football tournament in the world for the first time, Guardiola was left with one that will linger for a long time after his team put on an attacking show to remember. Read more...

5. Watch NBC's Emerald City season 1 episode 1 and 2 live online: Will the series be better than the books?

NBC's Emerald City, which is based on The Wizard of Oz, is said to be much darker in the small screen version. The lead actress Adria Arjona (who plays Dorothy) revealed in a comic-con that the series is based mostly on the books. Read more...