Here are stories from International Business Times, India that have broken through the day:

1. India basic income plans: Can India give every one of its citizens an income without destroying its economy?

In December 2016, US-based Economic Security Project (ESP), co-chaired by future of work expert Natalie Foster, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes and Roosevelt Institute Fellow Dorian Warren, pledged $10 million in initial project fund to explore how a 'basic income' could rebalance the economy and ensure economic opportunity for all. Read more...

2. Wildlife crime: India bans import of skins of reptiles, mink, fox and chinchillas, thanks to Maneka Gandhi

The import of skins of reptiles, mink, fox and chinchillas has been banned by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade saving the lives of tens of thousands of animals. Read more...

3. The Kapil Sharma Show: Did the host upset guests Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur recently shot an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show, but the two stars were left rather miffed, courtesy, the host, Kapil Sharma. Read more...

4. Kylie Jenner married! Has the social media star secretly married boyfriend Tyga?

Congratulations may be in order for reality star Kylie Jenner and Tyga. Reports suggest that Kylie and Tyga, who were holidaying in Mexico, have secretly tied the knot. Read more...

5. 'The Kerala theatre strike is unjustifiable', says Kaadu Pookkunna Neram director Dr Biju

Kerala film industry is going through its worst phase in recent times with its theatre association refusing to exhibit any Malayalam films. The cause for the standoff is a long-standing dispute over sharing of profits. The association is demanding 50 percent of the profit from theatres as opposed to the prevailing 40 percent of the proceeds. Read more...