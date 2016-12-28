Most Bollywood celebrities have already chalked out detailed plans about ringing in the new year. While some have already flown to exotic foreign locales, others have decided to celebrate it in the comfort of their homes.

Here is how Aamir Khan, Kajol and others are planning to celebrate the New Year.

Also read: From Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood is busy celebrating breakups with these songs

Aamir Khan: The actor, who is currently basking in the glory of his latest release, Dangal, will travel to Panchgani, Maharashtra, along with his family members to celebrate the occasion as well as his wedding anniversary (on December 28), Mid-Day reported.

Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay, along with wife Manyata and children, will travel out of India.

Saif Ali Khan: The actor will be at home with his newborn son, Taimur, and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar: The couple, along with their children, will head to Cape Town, South Africa, to welcome the New Year. The family will also celebrate Twinkle's birthday on December 29 there, the Times of India reported.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn: The Devgns, along with their children, have already left India to celebrate the holiday season in London. Ajay had earlier said in an interview, "London is home for us. Christmas and New Year in London are regular fixtures on our holiday calendar. I love the cold and I want to spend time with my family there."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: The rumoured couple has taken some time off the Padmavati shoot, and is said to have flown to Dubai to spend quality time together.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: The couple is heading to the Himalayas for a relaxing holiday.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra: The rumoured couple has flown to an undisclosed location for a much-needed holiday.