India Yamaha Motor (IYM) continues to spring surprises at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 with back to back product launches. After launching the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 on Wednesday, the Japanese automaker has launched its elder sibling, the YZF-R3 on Friday for an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 3.48 lakh.

In the latest avatar, the YZF-R3 is enabled with dual channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology and high grip Metzeler radial tyres. Both these were not part of YZF-R3 units that Yamaha sold till the mid-last year.

Yamaha also claims dual channel ABS will improve braking on slippery roads by automatically adjusting the brake fluid pressure. The new YZF-R3 will be available in two color variants – Racing Blue and Magma Black.

Powering the new YZF-R3 is the same twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 321cc engine that develops 41.4bhp at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm of torque at 9,000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The supersport motorcycle comes fitted with 41mm Kayaba forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance comes from the 298mm front and a 220mm rear disc brakes.

There are no changes in the dimension as well. New YZF-R3 is 2090mm long, 720mm wide, 1135mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1380mm. It offers a ground clearance of 160mm and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters.

New Yamaha YZF-R3 competes against the likes of KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India.

"The new version of YZF-R3 carries the testimony of Yamaha's commitment to its customers. The award-winning, twin cylinder motorcycle is now available with the dual channel ABS technology and Metzeler radial tyres that disburse extraordinary grip and high performance. Known for its riding controls and nimbleness, Yamaha is confident that the new YZF-R3 will earnestly appeal the biking enthusiasts and will continue to be the preferred choice for the customers," said Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India.