Having conquered the mid-range and budget segments with Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 (also Mi A1) series, Xiaomi has set its eyes on the new selfie-camera-oriented phone category, which has got quite a following in India thanks to its Chinese peers: Vivo and Oppo.

Xiaomi has confirmed a new product launch in New Delhi on November 2, and as per the teaser released by Manu Kumar Jain, vice-president (global), Xiaomi, the company is expected to unveil the new selfie camera-phone series in India and also announce MIUI 9 global ROM roll-out date details for its Redmi and Mi series phones.

With the announcement, Xiaomi is set for an epic battle with self proclaimed "selfie expert" Oppo, which is launching its very own F5 series with AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based camera software on the same day, but in Mumbai.

The former has not revealed the name and also the hardware details, except the fact that it's USP will be the selfie camera on the front.

What's more intriguing is that there are no rumoured specs on the Internet to share on Xioami's mystery phone. Only the Redmi Note 5 series is doing the rounds, but its USP is a FullView camera.

The company is also saying its new launch will be a completely new phone series, thus ruling out the possibility of a Redmi Note 4 successor announcement on November 2.

On the other hand, Oppo F5 is rumoured to boast a feature-rich 16MP single-lens camera with proprietary AI Beauty technology powered by an AI algorithm to enhance a selfie by referencing other facial images from the company's massive global photo database.

Oppo F5 will have a metal-clad body with a 6-inch display FullView Display without a physical button, a 20MP front camera, a 16MP rear camera, a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

Interestingly, in the selfie photo shared by Manu on Facebook, he is clearly hinting that Mi Mix 2 will get the MIUI 9 global ROM next week Thursday.

What's coming in MIUI 9 Global ROM?

The Android 7.0 Nougat update brings Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated in the MIUI 9 Global ROM its own in-house developed value-added features such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information) and two steps for all the vital information transfer.

