Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new dual-tone colour Let's scooter in India with a price tag of Rs. 48,193 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched Let's is available in three new shades-- Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU), Orange / Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB).

Mechanically, Let's remains the same as the current model in the market and continues to draw power from the 112.8cc four stroke, DOHC, two-valve engine, which can dish out 8.4hp at 7,500rpm and 8Nm of torque at 6,500rpm with CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox. Let's comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.

"The Let's has always made a strong statement as a fuel efficient, performance oriented, and trendy scooter. The new Let's in Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU), Orange / Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB) dynamic dual toned colours will build on the scooter's style quotient and further enhance the brand appeal. We are confident that this new colour proposition will be a popular choice amongst our discerning young customers," said Satoshi Uchida, managing director, SMIPL.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a price cut of 2 percent welcoming the GST (Goods and Services Tax). Suzuki Motorcycle India's current range includes the Let's and Access 125 scooters, Hayate, Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles. Suzuki also sells imported Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-S1000 ABS, GSX-S1000F and the locally assembled Hayabusa in India.