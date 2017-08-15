With just a week left before the official unveiling of the Galaxy Note8, Samsung has released a video teaser subtly hinting key features of the flagship phablet.

In the short 37-seconds trailer, Samsung first begins to show the company's ethos with creative use of words and the Galaxy Note8's S Pen stylus. It starts with the word 'talk' and stylus slashes it and turn to 'act' and the verbatim goes on 'step-leap', 'update-innovate', 'closed-open', 'follow-lead', 'impossible-possible', 'can't-can'; it then shifts focus to describe the Galaxy Note8 features: 'big-bigger', 'think-do', ' Do bigger things' and ends with hash-tag: " #DoWhatYouCant", hinting that the soon-to-be-launched device will come with bigger display and voice-assistant (Bixby) that can take notes from the owner.

Previous rumours too have indicated the same and with the official teaser video, Samsung fans are rest assured that the Galaxy Note8 will indeed come with biggest display compared to any predecessors and also most importantly Bixby Voice with English may finally debut with the device out-of-the-box. Unlike, the Galaxy S8, which is yet to get English compatible Bixby Voice in most regions of the world.

[Note: English Bixby Voice support for Galaxy S8 series is currently available only in the US and the Korean language support in South Korea.]

In a related development, Samsung Galaxy Note8 camera details have surfaced online revealing that it will have two cameras- one a 12MP dual-pixel autofocus camera and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Both the sensors are said to come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), ET News reported.

With two cameras, the Samsung phone will be able to offer crowd-favourite Bokeh effect made popular by Apple iPhone 7 Plus camera's portrait mode.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: Other expected features

As mentioned in the teaser, the Galaxy Note8 is expected to come with larger screen. It will have 6.3-inch display to be precise, 0.6-inch bigger than the Galaxy Note7 (5.7-inch). It will have no similarity in terms of exterior looks with predecessor, but will be little identical to the Galaxy S8 series.

The Galaxy Note8 is said to flaunt a super AMOLED QHD+ display with 1440 x 2960p resolution having 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Key difference is that the Galaxy Note8 will have dual-camera on the back and a dedicated stylus slot at the bottom to pull in-and-out the S Pen.

Inside, it is said to house 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 10nanometer class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (or Samsung Exynos 9985 depending on the region of sale) octa-core and a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging, as well.

Besides the eye candy design language, another highlight of the Galaxy Note8 is its camera hardware. It is said to come packed with a 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus +13MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung is expected to offer Galaxy Note8 in four colour options—Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey and priced it around $1000.

