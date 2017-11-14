Chinese smartphone-maker Oppo is all set to launch a new variant of the company's flagship camera F3 Plus in India later this week.

Oppo, which has a huge presence in brick-and-mortar retail chains across India, is confirmed to release F3 Plus with 6GB RAM exclusively online on Flipkart from November 16 for Rs 22,990.

As part of the promotional launch offer, Flipkart is giving away lots of goodies including Rs 3,000 off via exchange deal, flat five percent discount for HDFC bank debit/credit card users and free Hotstar Premium subscription for three months.

Flipkart is also offering 50 percent buyback value guarantee provided the device is working condition with no physical damage and also users can have option of enrolling to No Cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) starting at Rs 1,916 per month.

For those unaware, Oppo F3 Plus sports a huge 6.0-inch full HD display having 1920x1080p resolution. Under-the-hood, it houses a 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. It also packs a non-removable 4,000mAh battery which lasts well beyond a single day of regular usage supported by Ultra Fast VOOC Charging.

The key aspect of Oppo F3 Plus is its camera hardware. It boasts two cameras on the front, a 16MP primary shooter for single selfies, while the secondary 8MP shooter with wide-angle lens will help you get big group selfies. The phone also comes with a Smart Facial Recognition feature which suggests which lens you should go for depending on the situation. To further enhance the photography experience, the company has incorporated value-added features such as Beautify 4.0, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash and Palm Shutter.

On the rear, Oppo F3 Plus houses a equally impressive 16MP snapper with Sony IMX398 sensor having f/1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), dual-tone LED Flash and is capable of capturing 4K videos @ 30 fps (frames per second).

