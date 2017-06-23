Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi is currently rebuilding its SUV line-up. The company was operating with just one SUV model — Pajero Sport — until the re-launch of the flagship Montero SUV. Mitsubishi India will soon re introduce the Outlander SUV. After that, the Pajero Sport will get a major makeover.

The new Pajero Sport will be launched in India in April 2018, according to a report in Autocar. The model has already been revealed in global markets. The highlight of the new design is the large chrome overdosed grille called Dynamic Shield, which gives a pronounced stance to the SUV. The fat chrome lining running around the radiator and down the chin is in line with the new Outlander SUV.

The high-set bonnet, bi-LED projector lamps, large wheel arches and vertical tail lamp design, combined with the boxy look, give the new Pajero Sport a full-blown SUV stance. The new Pajero Sport is 90mm longer than its predecessor though the wheelbase remains untouched. This will free up more interior space, which is spot on for Indian SUV buyers looking for more room.

The new Pajero Sport will be powered by a 2.4-litre MIVEC, four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit developing 181hp and 430Nm of torque mated to eight-speed automatic gearbox. Going off-road will be a breeze as the new SUV will be loaded with Mitsubishi's Super Select four-wheel-drive system, low-range transfer case and a centre differential lock.

Currently, the Pajero Sport is retailed for a starting price of Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version is not expected to carry a hefty price tag since it is a rival of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

Mitsubishi recently launched Pajero Sport Select Plus at Rs 30.53 lakh ex-Mumbai. It is a new version of the SUV with cosmetic additions and extra equipment. Based on the dual tone version, Pajero Sport Select Plus flaunts black colour touches at wheel arches, door mouldings, front bumper guard and front grille. To add more sportiness, the alloy wheels are also finished in black. No changes have been made under the hood.