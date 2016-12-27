With January 2017 offering lots to anticipate in respect to the release of new Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles, it is only natural that gamers would like to take a look at some of the most eye-catching Xbox 360 games that have already joined the backwards compatibility fray.

Keeping the new Xbox 360 backwards compatible games (on Xbox One consoles) releasing in 2017 in mind, here are a few important Xbox 360 titles that have already become backwards compatible. Check out the list below:

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed 2

Astropop

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

BattleBlock Theater

Battlestations: Midway

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

BloodRayne: BetrayalBloodforge

Blue Dragon

Bomberman

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: World at War

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Domino Master

Doom

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgement

Genometry Wars evolved

Guardian Heroes

Halo Wars

Halo: Reach

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Mass Effect

Shank 2

Skate 3

XCOM: Enemy Within=

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge

How to purchase Xbox 360 games without an Xbox 360 console

If you are desirous of purchasing an Xbox 360 title, and you do not own an Xbox 360, you can purchase the game digitally online from the Xbox marketplace. To do this, log-in to your official Xbox accounts [here], and navigate to [catalog of Xbox 360 titles].