With January 2017 offering lots to anticipate in respect to the release of new Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles, it is only natural that gamers would like to take a look at some of the most eye-catching Xbox 360 games that have already joined the backwards compatibility fray.
Keeping the new Xbox 360 backwards compatible games (on Xbox One consoles) releasing in 2017 in mind, here are a few important Xbox 360 titles that have already become backwards compatible. Check out the list below:
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Astropop
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlestations: Midway
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- BloodRayne: BetrayalBloodforge
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: World at War
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Genometry Wars evolved
- Guardian Heroes
- Halo Wars
- Halo: Reach
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Mass Effect
- Shank 2
- Skate 3
- XCOM: Enemy Within=
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge
How to purchase Xbox 360 games without an Xbox 360 console
If you are desirous of purchasing an Xbox 360 title, and you do not own an Xbox 360, you can purchase the game digitally online from the Xbox marketplace. To do this, log-in to your official Xbox accounts [here], and navigate to [catalog of Xbox 360 titles].