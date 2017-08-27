With less than a week left before the official launch, South Korean consumer electronics giant LG released a new V30 video teaser highlighting the flagship Android phone's audio system.

In the 20-seconds trailer, the company shows off different genres of music such as DJ party songs to concerts, ballet, hip-hop and soothing instrumental music and promises that the V3 will offer all the aforementioned with immersive effect.

The 2016-series V20 was touted as the world's first smartphone to feature a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which promises to deliver clearer sound by minimising distortion and ambient noise by up to 50 percent. It also features Hi-Fi Video Recording , Steady Record 2.0, HD Audio Recorder, Studio Mode and high AOP Mic.

Now, its successor LG V30 is expected to similar high-grade audio system if not better.

LG V30: All you need to know

As per the recently released teasers, LG V30 is confirmed to come with 6.0-inch QHD P-OLED (Plastic-based Organic Light Emitting Diode) display.

The new V30 will have high durable properties. It is expected to boast, military standard protection and 6000-series Aluminium body and IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, which means the device owners will be able use it during rain and also take it for a dip in the swimming pool (or any freshwater bodies: river/pond/lake, not salty sea or ocean) and one can take pictures or take calls for close to 30 minutes up to five-feet under water.

LG claims that the V30 will boast f/1.6 aperture, a first in the smartphone industry. With such large aperture, LG V30 camera will be able to absorb 25 percent more light to the sensor compared to an F1.8 lens seen in rival brands.

To further improve the image and video recording quality, LG has incorporated glass-based Crystal Clear Lens to deliver greater light-collecting ability as well as better colour reproduction than a plastic lens.

The V30 camera will be assisted by LG's proprietary UX with several photography modes and editing tools, laser detection AF (Auto Focus), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). The camera in the V30 cuts edge distortion by a third compared to the V20 when capturing wide angle shots, making it ideal for group wefies, spacious interiors and expansive landscapes, the company claims.

LG V30 will come with Android Nougat-based UX 6.0+ interface out-of-the-box. It features LG V30 UX with floating notification bar, advanced security, Graphy camera and more.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh (or more) battery.

LG V30 is scheduled to debut on August 31 in Germany, the very location, which is hosting the globally acclaimed trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) September (1-6).

