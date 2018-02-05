Huawei's subsidiary Honor riding high on the successful Honor 9 Lite flash sale for the last two weeks, is bringing a brand new 'Glacier Grey' colour variant for this week's sale on Flipkart.

"The success of Honor 9 Lite has been a source of enthusiasm and motivation for the Honor team. We now aspire to surpass the consumer expectations, be it technological innovation or device make-up, we aim to please both our new and old consumers," P Sanjeev, vice president, sales, Huawei consumer business group, said in a statement.

"Honor registered a 3X growth in Q4 of 2017 as compared to Q4 of 2016 owing to our best seller devices and we are confident to continue to momentum with best in class products like Honor 9 Lite."

"With this grey variant in the market, we hope to not only expand the Honor 9 Lite portfolio but also continue the winning streak. Ever since the first sale, we have witnessed unparalleled consumer response, which has propelled Honor 9 Lite's stature as one of the best-selling smartphones from Honor's portfolio this year," he added.

The continued success is attributed to that fact that the Honor 9 Lite is the most feature-rich in the mid-range segment. It boasts top-notch features for a dirt-cheap price, which the rival brands are yet to match in terms of price-to-specs ratio.

Interested consumers can log in to Flipkart on February 6 at 12 pm and buy the Honor 9 Lite with colour options Navy Blue, Glacier Grey and Magic Nightfall Black. They are available in two configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage + 4GB RAM+64GB storage — for Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

For those unaware, Honor 9 Lite boasts quad-camera setup, 13MP+2MP each on the front and the back. With dual-cameras, it offers advanced Portrait mode 2.0 that allows users take Bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.

It flaunts a 5.65-inch screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, guaranteeing the rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with proprietary Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) backed by Mali-T830 MP2 graphics engine, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

