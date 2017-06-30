A fresh leak has emerged via Korean news outlet 'OSEN media' suggesting Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 8 in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB – akin to the flagship phone Galaxy S8.

It is confirmed via the leak from a Samsung Electronics official to OSEN media that the forthcoming Galaxy Note phone will be priced over $1,000, while the same could cost around $1,100 in markets outside the home country.

In other words, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to cost around $1,000 in the Korean market while its price could shoot up by $100 in other markets across the globe. Given its estimated price tag, the Note 8 is considered to be the most-expensive Samsung phone to date along the lines of Apple's iPhone 8.

Contrary to previous rumours, it is now confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will ship in just two models: 64GB and 128GB, as the basic 32GB model is now out of contention. Samsung will be offering the 64GB variant as its entry-level model while the 128GB model will be sold as the premium variant.

Earlier rumours also confirm the Note 8 device will come with an edge-to-edge display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chipset and run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Power-hungry users can further upgrade the Note 8's storage capacity up to 256GB via microSD expansion slot. Unlike the Galaxy Note 7 which shipped in a single 64GB variant, its successor seems to be catering to a wider audience with two storage options.