New England captain Joe Root wants England to play stylish cricket

  • February 15, 2017 23:48 IST
    By ITN
New England captain Joe Root wants England to play stylish cricket Close
New England cricket captain Joe Root wants his side to play in a way that excites and entertains England fans. Giving his first interview on 15 February after being named the successor of Alistair Cook, Root said he was excited for his new role and think hell cope pretty well with being the new man in charge. Joe Root becomes the first Yorkshireman since Michael Vaughan to captain England.
loading image
IBT TV
Jurgen Klopp: Clear who was the better side in today's match against Bournemouth
Most popular