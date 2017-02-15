- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
-
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
New England captain Joe Root wants England to play stylish cricket
New England cricket captain Joe Root wants his side to play in a way that excites and entertains England fans. Giving his first interview on 15 February after being named the successor of Alistair Cook, Root said he was excited for his new role and think hell cope pretty well with being the new man in charge. Joe Root becomes the first Yorkshireman since Michael Vaughan to captain England.
Most popular