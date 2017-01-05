New Chapecoense team announced following deadly plane crash

  • January 5, 2017 19:58 IST
    By Reuters
Chapecoense will sign up to 20 players for the new season. The Brazilian club, devastated by an airline crash, have also reserved shirt numbers for two survivors in the hope that they will play again.Nearly all of the teams senior players were killed when their plane crashed into a mountain on 28 November. The team were on their way to play Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana when disaster struck.
