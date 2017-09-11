Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj had earlier hinted that it is planning for a product revamp and seven of its models are lined-up for updates by December. Now, if the emerging reports are to be believed, two of its models — Platina and V — are ready to get newer versions in India in September.

Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto, told LiveMint that the refreshed versions of Bajaj Platina and V will make its entry into the market this month. However, the exact date of the launch is yet to be revealed. Bajaj had launched the new electric start CT100 in the country last month with an introductory price tag of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Our sales have started improving from August onwards and September will be better subject to everything remaining fine. Over and above this, there's a role to be played by the new products. Last month, we launched the new CT (100cc motorcycle). This month, we will launch the new (refreshed) versions of Platina (100cc motorcycle) and V (150cc motorcycle)," Rajiv told the publication.

The changes in the new versions of V and Platina are also yet to be revealed. Bajaj V is available in 150cc and 125cc versions. The 150cc version is the one expected to get the updates.

V, the bike made from the metal of dismantled INS Vikrant, is powered by a 149.5cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled DTS-i engine that can churn out a maximum power of 11.8bhp at 7,500rpm and 13Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.

The V12 is powered by a 124.6cc single cylinder DTS-i engine that develops 10bhp at 8,000rpm and 11Nm of torque at 5,500rpm mated to five-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, Platina comes powered by 102 cc engine that is tuned for 8.2bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 8.6 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.