The year has just begun and there are already a number of shows have been lined up for viewer's entertainment. One of the first few Netflix shows that premiere this month on the popular online streaming platform, Netflix, is the adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events. With the air date nearing, Netflix has released a new teaser.

While usually trailers prompt viewers to come and tune into the show, the new teaser has asked viewers to look away from the horror inflicted on the poor Baudelaire orphans. "Be a dear and look away," says the narrator. The glimpse shows a sneak-peek of all that the children are going to go through in the series.

The Netflix show stars Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their struggles against their evil guardian Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. Through the series, the siblings find ways to foil his plans and disguises to uncover clues about their parent's mysterious death.

Apart from the teaser, the makers have released a number of trailers earlier. All these trailers have kept the theme consistent, if you like shows that leave you feeling happy then this is not your cup of tea. The makers have also introduced Count Olaf's character in a special trailer. You can catch all the videos here:

The series is spread across eight episodes and is produced by Emmy Award winners Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler. The role of Lemony Snicket will be portrayed by Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack will be seen playing Justice Strauss, Malina Weissman of Violet Baudelaire and Louis Hynes will be playing Klaus Baudelaire. The series premieres January 13.