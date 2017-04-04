Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its original series adaptation Girlboss. The series is based on Sophia Amoruso's best-selling memoir #Girlboss, which depicts the story of how Sofia battled all the odds to achieve success, right from auctioning vintage clothes on eBay to launching her own fashion brand Nasty Gal.

In the trailer, we see Britt Robertson's Sophia Amoruso proclaiming to a clothing store employee (Jim Rash, Community): "Go ahead, underestimate me, I've got it all figured out."

Here's the official synopsis for Girlboss:

Girlboss is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the fashion brand Nasty Gal. The series centers on Amoruso (Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 27, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.

Girlboss is created and executive produced by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect 1& 2, 30 Rock), who also serves as showrunner. Charlize Theron (Monster, Young Adult), Laverne McKinnon and Beth Kono of Denver & Delilah, Christian Ditter (How to Be Single) and Sophia Amoruso will also serve as executive producers.

Shout out to all the Girlbosses out there ?? pic.twitter.com/q6HUz5uC6t — Girlboss (@girlbossnetflix) March 8, 2017

This Netflix original series will comprise 13-half hour episodes. As Sophia Amoruso hinted last year, Girlboss might get a renewal for the second season. The entire season will premiere on Netflix on April 21, 2017.

Along with the Netflix originals, the streaming platform also offers some comedy specials by renowned comedians across the world. In September 2016, actor-comedian Vir Das made history by becoming the first Indian ever to be signed by Netflix for a Comedy Special following the likes of Kevin Hart, Louis CK, Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, Bo Burnham, Bill Burr and Russel Peters.

After much anticipation, the release date for his show has been unveiled as April 25 and the show is titled - Abroad Understanding. This Comedy Special was filmed in New York and New Delhi last year in November and will be streamed on Netflix in over 100 countries. Das' International digital debut offers a hilarious insight into India's stand-up scene.

Fans across the world can expect a taste of Indian comedy, astute social commentary and a personal glimpse into Das' journey across the world. It aims to prove one thing - no matter what side of the ocean you're on; we all laugh at the same things. The show is a journey from Africa to India, India to America, stage to film, 20's to 30's and from single-hood to marriage.

Speaking about it, Vir said, "Its all ready to go and it's time to send some authentic Indian comedy out to its largest ever audience. I've worked on this project for over a year now and I hope people enjoy it. I think we're gonna have some fun on this wave!"