The New Year has new shows in store for viewers to enjoy. With the month of January already looking forward to Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events release (starring Neil Patrick Harris and based on the book with the same title), Netflix watchers are also awaiting another show, Frontier. Already considered as one of most aniticipated shows of the year, Frontier recently released a new trailer, adding to the excitement.

Starring Jason Momoa (from Game of Thrones, Aquaman and Justice League fame), the makers have released a new trailer, days before the scheduled release. The action-packed adventure drama series revolves around the story to control wealth and power in the North American fur trade in the late 18th century.

Revealing more about Momoa's character in the show, the trailers throws light on how dangerous his role is. "Killing him is not enough," says one character, addressing Declan Harp (Momoa), disclosing how ruthless he will be in the show. Playing a part-Irish, part-Native American outlaw, Harp is a vicious killer who goes against Hudson's Bay Company, his old employer.

Apart from his character and the bloody war the cast is set to fight, no other details have been revealed through the trailer. The first season features mere six episodes. The story is said to be narrated from multiple perspectives and will show business negotiations turning into dirty political wars, thus affecting relations between Native tribes and Europeans.

Apart from Momoa in the lead, the show also stars Alun Armstrong, Landon Liboiron, Zoe Boyle, Allan Hawco and Canadian native Jessica Matten. Frontier is created by Rob and Peter Blackie, and produced by Take The Shot Productions partnered with ASAP Entertainment and in association with Discovery. The show is slated to release on January 20 and all the episodes will be available on Netflix for binge watching. The show has already been renewed for the second season.

