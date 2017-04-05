This new literary adaptation of Netflix will attract a lot of LM Montgomery lovers as the streaming platform has picked up an eight-episode series, which is based on Anne, the first book in the Anne of Green Gables series.

The show follows a young orphan girl, Anne, who is unintentionally adopted by an ageing brother and sister. Being quite upset at first, they eventually take Anne in. When the elderly Marilla asks her brother, "What good is she for us?," Anne replies, "Girls can do anything a boy can do and more."

Set in the 1890s, Anne transforms the quiet town of Prince Edward Island with her power of imagination. The trailer does not reveal any major plot details. It explores everything about Anne's growing relationship with her new family, her budding friendship with her future best friend Diana and rivalry with frenemy Gilbert Blythe.

The official synopsis reads:

Anne is a coming-of-age story about an outsider who, against all odds and many challenges, fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world. Set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, the series centers on Anne Shirley (McNulty), a young orphaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother. Over time, 13-year-old Anne will transform the lives of Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thomson) and eventually the entire small town in which they live with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination. Anne's adventures will reflect timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice.

Created by Emmy-winning writer Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad), the eight-episode miniseries features Amybeth McNulty (Anne Shirley Cuthbert), Geraldine James (Marilla Cuthbert), and R.H. Thomson (Matthew Cuthbert).

Anne premieres on Netflix on May 12. The two-hour series premiere is directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider). LM Montgomery's 1908 novel has sold over 50 million copies worldwide and has also been adapted for the screen many times.