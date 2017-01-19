Lord Benton wants only two things – total domination and Declan Harp. And the series is set to revolve around these two things only. Frontier is set to premiere on January 20 on Netflix and the show will see Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa playing the lead. The show is based in the 1700s.

Trade, politics and revenge are the three elements that will lead the show's plotline. Featuring Jason Momoa in the lead as Declan Harp, the show will see Alun Armstrong, Allan Hawco, Landon Liboiron and Zoe Boyle playing key roles in the show.

- The first thing that viewers could guess from the trailer was that the show is based in America. Through the accents and attires, it was clear that Europeans and the British rulers were encroaching on the trading business in the region. So the episodes could toggle between North America, Britain and Europe.

- Jason Momoa in full clothes, unlike how he was seen in Game of Thrones. In an interview to USA Today, he shared that while GoT was more physically demanding role than the one he plays in Frontier, he will be seen fully clothed in this show.

- Different kinds of fur, since the show deals with fur trading.

- As seen in the trailer, the show will see a lot blood oozing out of your screens. There could be a possibility of mindless killing in outrageous fashion.

- "He wasn't always this way," says one of the characters addressing Declan Harp, so it is clear that apart from dirty politics and killings, private life of Harp will be showcased.

- Jason Momoa and his Britain connection. One of the characters shares that he was part of the British camp and suddenly he goes against them, Lord Benton wants Harp and honestly, even we want Declan Harp (Jason Momoa).

Our wait for Declan Harp ends on January 20, as all episodes premiere on Netflix. You can catch all the episodes here.