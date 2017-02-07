A man named Shamsul Huda — said to be an agent of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — has reportedly been arrested in connection with at least three derailments in India. It is not clear yet as to when he will be brought to India, although it can be on Tuesday itself.

Also read: Terror on tracks? As NIA takes over Kanpur and Kuneru derailment probes, tragedies averted in Jharkhand and West Bengal

At least three FIRs have been registered against him over derailments in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. All three derailments had led to heavy loss of life. The derailment of the Indore-Patna Express in the Kanpur Dehat district alone had led to nearly 150 deaths.

The derailment cases had been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) ever since it emerged that the ISI could be involved in them. It was one of the suspects in the case who had confessed to the police about the Pakistani spy agency's involvement. The NIA and the Nepal Police joined hands to arrest Huda.