The Elders, the independent group of former leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, led a symbolic walk in central London on 23 October. Local groups and young leaders from the British Councils Future Leaders Connect programme marched as part of a global call for peace, tolerance and solidarity.
Nelson Mandela group march through London calling for global peace
- October 24, 2017 20:40 IST
