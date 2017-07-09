Nelsan Ellis
Nelsan Ellis, True Blood actor, dies at 39Getty Images

True Blood actor Nelsan Ellis died following complications with heart failure. The star was just 39 years old. Ellis was part of the HBO hit series played the role of a buoyant chef called Lafayette.

According to the books, on which the series is based, Ellis's character dies in the first novel. However, the character's fun character and fan base led to Ellis's continuity in the show.

After the news broke out, HBO released a statement expressing their thoughts over their family member's death. "We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO," the channel's statement read.

Alan Ball, True Blood creator, said: "Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege," The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Ellis attended The Juilliard School in New York City. Apart from the popular HBO show, he was seen playing Martin Luther King Jr in Lee Daniels's The Butler and featured in the James Brown biopic Get On Up. Ellis was also seen in the CBS detective series Elementary.

His popularity is evident as not only fans but numerous celebrities thronged to the social media to share their disbelief over Ellis's death.

Here's what the celebrities had to say:

May your soul rest in Peace, Nelsan Ellis! 

Quick Links