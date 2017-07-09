True Blood actor Nelsan Ellis died following complications with heart failure. The star was just 39 years old. Ellis was part of the HBO hit series played the role of a buoyant chef called Lafayette.

According to the books, on which the series is based, Ellis's character dies in the first novel. However, the character's fun character and fan base led to Ellis's continuity in the show.

After the news broke out, HBO released a statement expressing their thoughts over their family member's death. "We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO," the channel's statement read.

Alan Ball, True Blood creator, said: "Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege," The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Ellis attended The Juilliard School in New York City. Apart from the popular HBO show, he was seen playing Martin Luther King Jr in Lee Daniels's The Butler and featured in the James Brown biopic Get On Up. Ellis was also seen in the CBS detective series Elementary.

His popularity is evident as not only fans but numerous celebrities thronged to the social media to share their disbelief over Ellis's death.

Here's what the celebrities had to say:

Nelsan Ellis will always be a treasured member of the Elementary family. Our hearts & prayers are w/his loved ones on this saddest of days. — Elementary Writers (@ELEMENTARYStaff) July 8, 2017

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

I am so sad about the death of Nelsan Ellis, a great talent gone too soon. Such a shock. ? — Charlaine Harris (@RealCharlaine) July 8, 2017

wow rest in peace nelsan ellis. a great and underrated actor. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 8, 2017

Wow, Nelsan Ellis. A huge talent & beautiful man gone too soon. He shined his light bright, may he Rest In Peace ???✨God bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/Ew9DbSVFgv — Jaime Murray (@MsJaimeMurray) July 8, 2017

When a beautiful artist dies God let's them paint the sky. Look 2 the stars @OfficialNelsan will always shine. #RIPNelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/Nl4z3i8PPx — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) July 8, 2017

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn — Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 8, 2017

Dearest #NelsanEllis , may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, you phenomenally talented genius.... pic.twitter.com/2OamZvBVNe — Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) July 8, 2017

Heartbroken over the passing of Nelsan Ellis. He was always so sweet to me and so entertaining to watch in screen. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 8, 2017

My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

May your soul rest in Peace, Nelsan Ellis!