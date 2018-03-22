Neha Sharma may have been away from the screen for quite a while now, but she keeps in touch with her fans through social media. She recently found herself at the receiving end of trolling and slut-shaming after she treated fans to some sultry new pictures on Instagram.

The 30-year-old actress, who rose to fame with her girl-next-door avatar in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Crook, recently posted a few pictures where she was seen wearing a black plunging-neckline dress, showing off her sensuous side.

She was seen wearing minimal make-up and let her hair down. And there's no denying that the actress looked ravishing in her seductive avatar.

But trolls had others plans. They started shaming her on the photo-sharing site for posting pictures wearing a revealing outfit.

One troll said Neha was doing this only for publicity, while another dragged her parents into the matter and criticized them.

Others commented that she had started posting bold pictures because she was not getting any work in Bollywood.

"Jb movies nhy milti to yhy sab krna pdta good keep it going better to take off those clothes too," one user wrote, adding: "Once upon a time u were my favorite when I watched crook movie but now u r doing irrational things which is not look good on you like u r starving to get a movie."

Neha made her debut in Bollywood with Crook and became popular among the moviegoers.

However, the actress is yet to make a mark in the Hindi film industry.

Her last films — Mubarakan, Tum Bin 2 and others — didn't help her establish herself as a leading actress in Bollywood.