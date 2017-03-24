The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 will be conducted in 23 new cities in the country, Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javdekar announced through a series of tweets on Friday.

The 23 cities have been added to the existing 80 cities where NEET is usually conducted. Therefore, in total, the exams will be conducted in 103 cities in the country. The number is now at par with the number of centre cities where IITJEE is conducted.

NEET is an entrance exam that is conducted for students who wish to study a graduate medical course — MBBS, dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD/MS) — in government or private medical colleges in India.