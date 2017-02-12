NBA 2K17, the popular basketball video game from 2K Sports received a new update 1.11 on Saturday. The new update is currently available for download.

Though this is a huge patch that weights 7GB, the reason it was introduced was to fix matchmaking issues.

2K Sports announced via its official Twitter account that the new patch was issued "to resolve matchmaking issues" faced by some of the players. This will bring more stability to MyPark and MyTeam modes.

2K Sports had recently released a patch that fixed the glitches in All-Star Tournament. Meanwhile, the All Star Weekend will start next week.

But despite the huge 7GB new patch, some players have said that the publisher has not fixed the loading screen bugs.

Meanwhile, YouTuber NykeFaller created a new player, former President Barack Obama in NBA 2K17. The player used the create-a-player mode to create Obama. The video below shows Obama in different basketball poses, he is seen dunking, dancing and crossing up the defenders.

NBA 2K17 is available on PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. The game was developed by Visual Concepts and was released worldwide on September 2016.